Insider Selling: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $93,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,096,216.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $94,475.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $100,537.50.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $161,823.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $229,724.04.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $101,862.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $89,225.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $181,308.04.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mark Aslett sold 14 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $980.42.

Mercury Systems stock remained flat at $$75.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,933,000 after purchasing an additional 656,735 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 301,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after purchasing an additional 295,766 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,699,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

