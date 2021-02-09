Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells 4,092 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 4,092 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,525,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,505,633.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,936.06.

MPWR traded up $10.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.16. 1,091,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,915. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.87.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

