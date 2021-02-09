Insider Selling: Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) (CVE:NKW) Director Sells 57,000 Shares of Stock

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) (CVE:NKW) Director Arthur Henry Willms sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$12,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,229,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$270,597.58.

Arthur Henry Willms also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of CVE:NKW traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,079. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.27.

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc develops renewable energy projects in Canada. It is developing NaiKun wind project, an offshore wind energy project located in the Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc and changed its name to Oceanic Wind Energy Inc in May 2020.

