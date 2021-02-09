Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells 15,937 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 15,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $1,373,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,641 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $471,644.01.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42.

Power Integrations stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.40. 387,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,999. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 100.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656,180 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 90.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 120.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 99.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Power Integrations by 135.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,104,000 after acquiring an additional 634,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.