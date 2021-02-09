Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 840 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $71,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,968 shares in the company, valued at $10,943,823.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clifford Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Clifford Walker sold 2,400 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $205,848.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $122,479.47.

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $89.40. The stock had a trading volume of 387,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,999. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.99. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

