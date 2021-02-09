Insider Selling: Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) Director Sells 210,000 Shares of Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) Director David Mandelstam sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,363,071 shares in the company, valued at C$16,815,355.

David Mandelstam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, David Mandelstam sold 4,422 shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$12,912.24.

Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) stock traded up C$0.30 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,377,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.87. The firm has a market cap of C$579.07 million and a PE ratio of 53.54. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.08 and a 52-week high of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$35.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STC shares. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) from C$3.80 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

About Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

