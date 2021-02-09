Insider Selling: Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Goater also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of Surface Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $26,725.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jeff Goater sold 5,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $65,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,661. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $487.31 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SURF. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.