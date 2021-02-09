Insider Selling: Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jeff Goater also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 1st, Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of Surface Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $26,725.00.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Jeff Goater sold 5,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $65,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,661. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $487.31 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SURF. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.
About Surface Oncology
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.
