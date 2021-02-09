Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.80. 542,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,913. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $125.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

