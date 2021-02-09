Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells 1,794 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $218,885.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Saleel Awsare sold 139 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $11,064.40.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.80. 542,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,913. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,662,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter worth approximately $8,405,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,842,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 56,353 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

