Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Sells 706 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.54, for a total value of $112,635.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,014 shares in the company, valued at $11,329,573.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TWST traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.46. 825,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,358. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.53 and its 200-day moving average is $107.15. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $214.07.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.