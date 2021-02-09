Insider Selling: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) COO Sells 1,879 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) COO Lavonda Renfro sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $52,950.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,843.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VBTX stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 167,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

