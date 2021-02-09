Insider Selling: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) EVP Sells 2,348 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) EVP Angela Harper sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $66,166.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VBTX traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $28.77. 167,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,216. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $29.50.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VBTX. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Veritex by 270.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

