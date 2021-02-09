Insight Protocol Market Cap Reaches $1.78 Million (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $31,714.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00055619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.31 or 0.01048415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00053838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.79 or 0.05420334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00023179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00030461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

