Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard Sells 22,942 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,552,255.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,803 shares in the company, valued at $44,303,970.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.25. 1,572,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,165. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,805,000 after buying an additional 739,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after buying an additional 594,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after buying an additional 406,842 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,951,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,274,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

