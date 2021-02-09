Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Sells $861,675.00 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $861,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jose E. Rivera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $116,077.08.

NTLA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.25. 1,572,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $92.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTLA. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Summer Street started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

