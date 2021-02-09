Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to report $14.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.77 million and the highest is $30.30 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $10.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $66.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.17 million to $81.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $39.85 million, with estimates ranging from $6.30 million to $90.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Summer Street assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 6,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $206,734.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,881.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,569,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,934,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

