Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $27,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,516,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,933,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $113.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $578,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,369.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,564,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,822 shares of company stock worth $10,009,275 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

