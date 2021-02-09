Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,480.35

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,480.35 and traded as high as $1,801.50. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) shares last traded at $1,778.00, with a volume of 379,284 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,607.33 ($21.00).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,734.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,480.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74.

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,688 ($22.05) per share, with a total value of £37,608.64 ($49,135.93). Also, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($22.55), for a total value of £76,168.38 ($99,514.48).

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) Company Profile (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

