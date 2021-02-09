International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.83. The company had a trading volume of 47,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,420,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day moving average of $122.61. The firm has a market cap of $108.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $155.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

