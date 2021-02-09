International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Cut by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,583,000 after buying an additional 616,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after buying an additional 394,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in International Business Machines by 73.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after buying an additional 279,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

NYSE:IBM opened at $123.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $155.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.61.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

