International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 215 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 287 ($3.75) to GBX 228 ($2.98) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 219.25 ($2.86).

LON IAG opened at GBX 159.36 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 645.20 ($8.43).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

