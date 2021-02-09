International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.36

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 200909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Union Gaming Research raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Game Technology by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,701 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,776,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,217,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in International Game Technology by 1,324.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,139,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,436 shares during the last quarter.

International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.