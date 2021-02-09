International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC) Trading Up 53.3%

International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC) was up 53.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 9,263,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 763% from the average daily volume of 1,073,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.18 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,388.34, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

