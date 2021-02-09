Internet of People (IOP) Price Hits $0.0259

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $348,850.97 and $1.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet of People has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00030102 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

