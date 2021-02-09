Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading Up 15.7%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s stock price was up 15.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.71. Approximately 441,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 264,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $421.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

