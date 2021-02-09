IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.80

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.80 and traded as high as $21.28. IntriCon shares last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 31,296 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a market cap of $188.25 million, a P/E ratio of -63.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.57 million. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $150,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 140,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

