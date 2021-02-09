Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.20-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.81-8.995 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.Intuit also updated its Q2 2021

IntraDay guidance to 0.67-0.68 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $403.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,156. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $398.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

