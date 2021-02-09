Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG):

1/22/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $365.00 to $410.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/22/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $825.00 to $840.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $841.00 to $879.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $800.00 to $865.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $680.00 to $730.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $780.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ISRG stock traded up $8.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $778.83. 26,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,280. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $786.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $734.55.

Get Intuitive Surgical Inc alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.