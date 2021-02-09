Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.35

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.35 and last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 1305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,531,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 131.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,784,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,024,000 after buying an additional 1,014,730 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

