Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.18

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and traded as high as $47.00. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 5,202 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

