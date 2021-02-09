Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) Trading 1.7% Higher

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.45. 570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.75% of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

