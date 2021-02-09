Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) Trading 0.6% Higher

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 164 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.14). 4,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 5,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.13).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 150.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

