Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.77 and last traded at $41.70. 27,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 46,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

