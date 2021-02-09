Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 4,104 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

