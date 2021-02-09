Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 162.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Investar by 442.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Investar by 96.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Investar has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.36%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

