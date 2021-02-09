InvestDigital Trading Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. One InvestDigital token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $166,713.84 and $31,975.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00059248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $499.92 or 0.01083607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00055656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.93 or 0.05613882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00025389 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00041601 BTC.

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital is a token. InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,644,195 tokens. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

