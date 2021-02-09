Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CEMEX (CX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CEMEX (NYSE: CX) recently:

1/28/2021 – CEMEX was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/28/2021 – CEMEX was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – CEMEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

1/27/2021 – CEMEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

1/20/2021 – CEMEX was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/15/2021 – CEMEX had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – CEMEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

1/5/2021 – CEMEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. 5,054,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,511,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47.

Get CEMEX SAB de CV alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 127,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.