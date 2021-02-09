Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB):
- 1/27/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $27.00 to $35.00.
- 1/26/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 1/7/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,845. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
