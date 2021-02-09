Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB):

1/27/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $27.00 to $35.00.

1/26/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/7/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,845. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

