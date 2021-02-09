Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC):

2/9/2021 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $104.00 to $114.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/8/2021 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $123.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – AmerisourceBergen was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/1/2021 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $129.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/7/2021 – AmerisourceBergen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AmerisourceBergen continues to gain from Pharmaceutical segment and World Courier business, which have been generating significant profits for quite some time. Moreover, it witnessed increase in gross profit in the quarter under review. A strong fiscal 2021 outlook instills optimism in the stock. AmerisourceBergen exited the fiscal fourth quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark. Over the past year, AmerisourceBergen outperformed the industry. However, the company continues to encounter headwinds like conversion of branded drugs and lower price generics. Cut-throat competition in the MedTech space and economic stagnation amid coronavirus outbreak remain woes. Meanwhile, both gross and operating margins remained flat compared with the prior-year quarter.”

1/7/2021 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – AmerisourceBergen was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $107.43. 926,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88.

Get AmerisourceBergen Co alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.