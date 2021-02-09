Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Catalent (CTLT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Catalent (NYSE: CTLT):

2/8/2021 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

2/3/2021 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/28/2021 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2021 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/12/2021 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $124.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.38 and a 200 day moving average of $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 837.6% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

