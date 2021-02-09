Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A):

2/8/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Royal Dutch Shell’s trading business was instrumental in helping the supermajor partly cushion the impact of oil price slump. In particular, the company’s position as a key supplier of liquefied natural gas should benefit its long-term cash flow growth on the back of attractive growth opportunities. It is also making solid progress toward the transition to a renewable energy-focused future. It has pledged to lower carbon emissions by 50% over the next five decades via sharpening its focus on renewable and biofuels. Shell became the first oil company to link executive pay with carbon emissions for combating climate change. Moreover, Shell shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Integrated industry in the year-to-date period (+4.2% vs +3.6%). So, the Anglo-Dutch multinational Shell is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

1/27/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/21/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/14/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

1/14/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/12/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was upgraded by analysts at ABN Amro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $34.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RDS.A stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,562,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $61.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

