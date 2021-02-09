Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Franklin Resources (BEN)

Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/4/2021 – Franklin Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Franklin Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Franklin Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

1/25/2021 – Franklin Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Franklin Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Franklin Resources was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Franklin Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Franklin have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing in one. Prudent cost-control measures and strategic moves might lend some support to the bottom line. The company’s relatively strong distribution platform gives it a better chance to extract the most from its businesses. Further, given strong liquidity profile, the company is less exposed to credit risk in case of economic downturn. Nevertheless, due to unfavorable global economic conditions, its profitability might be affected. Also, a decline in investment-management fees will likely impede AUM growth. Notably, Franklin completed Legg Mason acquisition which is likely to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2021.”

12/18/2020 – Franklin Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

BEN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.63. 106,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63.

Get Franklin Resources Inc alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.