Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SilverCrest Metals (SIL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SilverCrest Metals (CVE: SIL) recently:

2/4/2021 – SilverCrest Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – SilverCrest Metals was given a new C$16.65 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – SilverCrest Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – SilverCrest Metals was given a new C$15.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – SilverCrest Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – SilverCrest Metals was given a new C$16.65 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIL traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

