Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/9/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

1/27/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

1/23/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

1/22/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $87.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

12/17/2020 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $85.00.

NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $93.15. 250,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $96.48.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after buying an additional 421,306 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 203.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.