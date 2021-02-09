Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tapestry (TPR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tapestry (NYSE: TPR):

2/9/2021 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

2/8/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00.

2/5/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/5/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $36.00.

1/26/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

TPR remained flat at $$38.35 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,019,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,800. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $941,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,853,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $710,275,000 after purchasing an additional 429,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 260,988 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Tapestry by 23.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 343.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $95,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,352 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

