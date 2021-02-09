Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tapestry (TPR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tapestry (NYSE: TPR):
- 2/9/2021 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.
- 2/8/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00.
- 2/5/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 2/5/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $36.00.
- 1/26/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/30/2020 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2020 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/21/2020 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.
TPR remained flat at $$38.35 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,019,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,800. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
