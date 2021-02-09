Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BP (BP)

BP (NYSE: BP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2021 – BP had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/3/2021 – BP had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/3/2021 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – BP is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – BP is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2021 – BP had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/12/2021 – BP is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

BP stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,093,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,542,002. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. BP’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 7.1% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 72,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 12.6% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 38,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth $61,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 399.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 217,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 174,268 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth $38,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

