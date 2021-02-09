Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Crédit Agricole (CRARY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS: CRARY):

2/8/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

2/2/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/27/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/13/2021 – Crédit Agricole had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/7/2021 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/7/2021 – Crédit Agricole had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/21/2020 – Crédit Agricole had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/11/2020 – Crédit Agricole had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Crédit Agricole S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

