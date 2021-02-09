Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) recently:

2/4/2021 – Otis Worldwide had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Otis Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Otis Worldwide Corp. provides elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. Otis Worldwide Corp. is based in Farmington, Connecticut. “

2/2/2021 – Otis Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Otis Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Otis Worldwide Corp. provides elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. Otis Worldwide Corp. is based in Farmington, Connecticut. “

1/13/2021 – Otis Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Otis Worldwide Corp. provides elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. Otis Worldwide Corp. is based in Farmington, Connecticut. “

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

