Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PayPal (PYPL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) in the last few weeks:

2/5/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $216.00 to $241.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at 140166 from $235.00 to $300.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $235.00 to $300.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $249.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $297.00 to $302.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $245.00 to $292.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $215.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $262.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $218.00 to $306.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $200.00 to $285.00.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $291.00 to $310.00.

2/3/2021 – PayPal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $241.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PayPal is benefiting from robust growth in total payments volume owing to increasing net new active accounts. Further, strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform is a major positive. Furthermore, Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts. Additionally, growing momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences is a tailwind. Also, benefits from Honey buyout are positives. We believe accelerating transaction revenues of PayPal are likely to continue driving revenues. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, increasing credit loss reserves owing to macroeconomic projections on account of coronavirus is a serious matter of concern. Further, intensifying digital payment competition is a risk.”

1/27/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $229.00 to $297.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – PayPal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $282.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00.

1/20/2021 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $280.00 to $300.00.

12/22/2020 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $234.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – PayPal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – PayPal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Compass Point. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $282.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $282.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

