Investors Buy High Volume of BSQUARE Put Options (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,439 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,507% compared to the average volume of 214 put options.

Shares of BSQUARE stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.31% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices.

